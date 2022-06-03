Chelsea MI
6-03-2022 7:32am

Weekly Road Work June 6-12

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Augusta Talladay Rd between Whittaker Rd and Rawsonville Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - 17
Dexter Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10
Dexter Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and N Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closures May 31 - June 10
Dexter Various locations throughout the township Intermittent lane closure - forestry May 23 - June 10
Lima Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Daytime road closure May 9 - June 10 (extended)
Lodi Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 23 - June 10
Lyndon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10
Lyndon Various locations throughout the township Intermittent lane closure - forestry May 23 - June 10 (extended)
Manchester Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 6 - 17
Northfield Rushton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - June 10
Northfield 6 Mile Rd between Sutton Rd and Rushton Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - June 10
Northfield Sutton Rd between N Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - June 10
Pittsfield Ellsworth Rd between Maple Rd and State Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 6 (delayed start)
Pittsfield Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 30 - June 7
Pittsfield Lohr Cir between Lohr Rd and Lohr Rd Daytime road closure Week of June 6 (delayed start)
Pittsfield, Lodi Maple Rd between City of Saline and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 6 (delayed start)
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd Shoulder work March 1 - June 10 (extended)
Salem 8 Mile Rd between Tower Rd and Chubb Rd Intermittent lane closure May 2 - June 10
Salem Currie Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 2 - June 10
Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 18 - late June
Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Shoulder work Mid Feb - Mid June
Scio Strieter Rd between Scio Church Rd and Liberty Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 6
Scio Park Rd between Liberty Rd and Staebler Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 6
Scio Knight Rd between Scio Church Rd and Liberty Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 6
Scio Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closure May 31 - July 1
Superior Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 23 - June 17
Superior, Ann Arbor Geddes Rd between Dixboro Rd and county line Daytime road closure Week of June 6 (delayed start)
Sylvan Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10
Webster, Northfield N. Territorial Rd between Webster Church Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd Road closure June 8 - 12
York Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 17
York Warner Rd between Begole Rd and Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure May 31 - June 13
Ypsilanti Harris Rd between Share Ave and Grove Rd Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Foley Ave between Harris Rd and Andrea Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Congress St between Hewitt Rd and Mansfield Ave Daytime road closure Week of June 6 (delayed start)
Ypsilanti, Superior Clark Rd between Prospect Rd and Ridge Rd Daytime road closure Week of June 6 (delayed start)
