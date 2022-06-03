Weekly Road Work June 6-12

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Augusta Talladay Rd between Whittaker Rd and Rawsonville Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - 17

Dexter Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10

Dexter Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and N Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closures May 31 - June 10

Dexter Various locations throughout the township Intermittent lane closure - forestry May 23 - June 10

Lima Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Daytime road closure May 9 - June 10 (extended)

Lodi Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 23 - June 10

Lyndon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10

Lyndon Various locations throughout the township Intermittent lane closure - forestry May 23 - June 10 (extended)

Manchester Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 6 - 17

Northfield Rushton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - June 10

Northfield 6 Mile Rd between Sutton Rd and Rushton Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - June 10

Northfield Sutton Rd between N Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - June 10

Pittsfield Ellsworth Rd between Maple Rd and State Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 6 (delayed start)

Pittsfield Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 30 - June 7

Pittsfield Lohr Cir between Lohr Rd and Lohr Rd Daytime road closure Week of June 6 (delayed start)

Pittsfield, Lodi Maple Rd between City of Saline and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 6 (delayed start)

Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd Shoulder work March 1 - June 10 (extended)

Salem 8 Mile Rd between Tower Rd and Chubb Rd Intermittent lane closure May 2 - June 10

Salem Currie Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 2 - June 10

Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 18 - late June

Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Shoulder work Mid Feb - Mid June

Scio Strieter Rd between Scio Church Rd and Liberty Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 6

Scio Park Rd between Liberty Rd and Staebler Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 6

Scio Knight Rd between Scio Church Rd and Liberty Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 6

Scio Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closure May 31 - July 1

Superior Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 23 - June 17

Superior, Ann Arbor Geddes Rd between Dixboro Rd and county line Daytime road closure Week of June 6 (delayed start)

Sylvan Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10

Webster, Northfield N. Territorial Rd between Webster Church Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd Road closure June 8 - 12

York Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 17

York Warner Rd between Begole Rd and Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure May 31 - June 13

Ypsilanti Harris Rd between Share Ave and Grove Rd Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Foley Ave between Harris Rd and Andrea Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Congress St between Hewitt Rd and Mansfield Ave Daytime road closure Week of June 6 (delayed start)