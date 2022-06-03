Pinckney Ends Chelsea Girls' Soccer Season in District Semifinals

A late rally was not enough as the Chelsea girls' soccer team saw its season end with a 2-1 loss to SEC White champion Pinckney in the D2 district semifinals Tuesday night.

It was the third matchup between the team with the team battling to a 1-1 draw and Pinckney winning late in the season to clinch the White title.

Pinckney struck early with a goal on a corner kick five minutes into the game, but the Bulldogs hung tough throughout the first half, and it remained 1-0 at the break.

The Pirates would strike again seven minutes in to the second half to make it 2-0 forcing the Bulldogs into an all-out attack.

Chelsea would find the net when Sophie Mitchell struck for the Bulldogs with nine minutes left to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Bulldogs would continue to put the pressure on but could not get the equalizer as the Pirates held on for the win.

Chelsea's season ends with 10-5-3 overall record and finished 7-1-2 in the SEC White.

Photos by Dawn McCann



