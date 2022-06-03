Chelsea Golfers Bring Home Regional Title

Photo from Chelsea Athletics Twitter

While it wasn't easy, the Chelsea boys' goal team rallied from ten strokes back to claim the Division 2 Regional title at the Lakes of Taylor Golf Club Tuesday and advance to the state finals June 10 and 11.

The Bulldogs entered the Regional ranked third in Division 2, but it was number one ranked South Lyon East that looked like it was going to run away with the tile, building a 10-shot lead over Chelsea at the midway point.

Chelsea would catch fire from there and with some hot shooting in their final nine holes, they overtook SLE and beat them 310-312 to claim the title.

Reed Murray led Chelsea with a one-under round of 71. Murray struggled early with a four over score after eight holes, but an eagle on the ninth and three birdies on the back nine zoomed him into the second spot in the final individual standings.

Jace DeRosia was next with a round of 78, followed by freshman Brian Tillman at 79.

Jack Murray shot a round of 82 and Ryan Martin 89 for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs will compete at the D2 state finals at The Meadows golf course next weekend.