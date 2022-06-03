SRSLY Coalition and Chelsea Hospital to Host One Day Bike, Walk, or Run Event to Support Youth Substance Prevention

SRSLY Coalition and Chelsea Hospital are coming together to host Pedal for Prevention, a special one-day event to kick off the summer season and to help support teens struggling with substance abuse. The event will be held from 8 a.m. - noon on Saturday, June 11, beginning at the Lydon Township Trail Head on the Border to Border (B2B) Trail, located at 17751 N. Territorial Rd in Chelsea.

Pedal for Prevention is an opportunity to bike, walk, or run any of your favorite trails or visit some you haven’t before. While the event is free, $10 donations are encouraged to support the work of SRSLY in Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, and Stockbridge. SRSLY is a coalition of youth, parents, schools, coaches, police officers, and faith-based organizations working together to empower young people to live healthy, substance-free lives by bringing the community together.

There is no registration required. Show up on event day and complete any part of the B2B Trail. You will receive a shirt and a medal. Parking may be limited. There will also be more trail information available at the table.

###

About Chelsea Hospital

Chelsea Hospital is a not-for-profit joint venture hospital, whose partners are Trinity Health Michigan, a Catholic health care system, and Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of the University of Michigan. Founded in 1970, Chelsea Hospital is nationally recognized for both quality of care and patient satisfaction by national ranking organization Press Ganey, and is accredited by the Joint Commission. Chelsea Hospital employs more than 1,200 individuals with a medical staff of approximately 700 physicians. Key services include robust medical and surgical service lines, eight operating rooms, a 24-hour emergency department and senior emergency room, a state-of-the-art cancer center, a physical medicine and rehabilitation department, a comprehensive head pain treatment unit and behavioral health services. For additional information about Trinity Health, please visit www.stjoeschelsea.org.

About SRSLY

SRSLY's mission is to empower youth to live healthy, substance-free lives by bringing the community together. SRSLY promotes positive family, school, and community involvement. SRSLY also works to limit youth access to alcohol and other drugs and to reduce parental and peer approval of youth drug use. SRSLY receives support from the Office of National Drug Control Policy's Drug-Free Communities Program, the Coghlan Family Foundation, Chelsea Hospital, and the Five Healthy Towns Foundation. For more information, visit www.srslymanchester.org or follow SRSLY on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.