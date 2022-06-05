Chelsea's Wells, Nelson Win D2 State Titles at Track and Field Finals

Cover photo provided by David Slusser

The Chelsea track and field teams had two individuals come home with state titles at the D2 state finals in Ada Saturday.

Sophomore Leila Wells won the girls 100 hurdles and junior Jacob Nelson won the adaptive 100 finals for the Bulldogs.

Leila Wells claimed the D2 100 hurdles state title by .01 seconds

In the preliminaries, Wells took the top spot with a time of 15:.31 to earn a spot in the finals. The finals saw Wells beat out Ella Jenkins in a near photo finish by .01 seconds. Wells finished with a PR of 14.96 to beat out Jenkins at 14.97.

Nelson won the adaptive 100 wheelchair race with a PR of 33.19.

Jacob Nelson won the adaptive 100 wheelchair state title for Chelsea

Connell Alford earned All-State honors in the 3200 with a third-place finish in a PR time of 9:20.32. He also set a PR in the 1600 with a time 4:21.99, just missing All-State honors by just over a second.

Parker Olk finished 19th in the pole vault with a height of 12-04, while Ava Woodard was 19th in the shot put with a toss of 33-02, and Audra Guthre 21st in the pole vault with a PR high of 8-09.