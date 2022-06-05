Dexter Baseball Season Ends in District Finals

The Dexter baseball team came up short in its bid for a district championship Saturday as the Dreadnaughts fell to AA Skyline 6-2.

The loss ended the Dreads season with a 22-11 overall record.

Dexter could muster just two hits in the game against Skyline pitching and the pitching struggled with seven walks against the Eagles.

Skyline took a 1-0 lead in the second, but the Dreads pitchers allowed four walks and a hit batter in the third as the Eagles pushed three runs across the plate for a 4-0 lead.

Davis Bennett drove in a run with an RBI single in the fourth to make it 4-1. The Dreadnaughts loaded the bases with nobody out and added another run with a ground out to make it 4-2, but the threat ended with a strikeout and fly ball to center.

Skyline would answer with runs in the fifth and sixth to push the lead to 6-2 and the Dreads would not be able to rally.

Joey Tessmer had the other hits for the Dreadnaughts.

A big four run third inning helped Dexter take down Pioneer 5-1 in the district semifinals.

Bennett drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the first to put Dexter up 1-0.

Braeden Fuson led off the third with a double and a walk and hbp loaded the bases for the Dreads. Cole Arnedt came to the plate and ripped a three-run triple to put Dexter up 4-0. He would steal home on a double steal to make it 5-0 after three.

Pioneer would score an unearned run in the fifth to cut the lead to 5-1, but that is as close as they would get.

Cam Rosen was strong on the mound, striking out seven and allowing six hits for the win.

Fuson led the Dreads offense with two hits and two runs scored. Arnedt had the triple and three RBI, while AJ Vaughn added a hit.