Chelsea Seeks Public Input for School Superintendent Search

The Chelsea School District Board of Education is beginning the task of searching for the district’s new Superintendent of Schools, as Dr. Julie Helber has announced her retirement for the end of the 2021-22 school year.

The Board will be assisted by the Michigan Leadership Institute during his process. MLI Search Consultant Andy Ingall will lead the search process.

The Board is seeking public input on the search and states on the school's website, "The selection process, up to and including the appointment of a new Superintendent, is extremely important to ensure the ongoing success of the district. In addition to the Board of Education, staff and community groups can play a very important role in the search process."

The first opportunity for staff, students, and the community to provide input is via the short survey linked below. The survey is now open and will close on June 10 at 4:00 pm. All surveys are anonymous.

https://www.chelsea.k12.mi.us/superintendent-process-2022