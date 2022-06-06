6-06-2022 10:25am
Sounds & Sights June 9 Line-up
THURSDAY, JUNE 9th | 6:30 – 8:30
TC & the Roadmasters (Blues/Rock) at Palmer Commons
How to Chalk Disney | Aaron Turek (Chalk Art) at Palmer Commons
The Ann Arbor Aviary (Aerial Arts) at Katie’s Korner on the Library Lawn
The Selfie Station ( Selfie/Photo Backdrop) at Merkel’s
Five Miles More (Jazz/Blues) at South St.
The Shelter Dogs (Americana) at E. Middle St.
Bob Pogue (Rock/Country/Folk) at Collins Off Main
Revelators (Americana) at the Glazier Building
Dorkestra (Jazz) at Clocktower Gazebo
