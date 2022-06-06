Chelsea MI
6-06-2022 10:25am

Sounds & Sights June 9 Line-up

THURSDAY, JUNE 9th | 6:30 – 8:30

TC & the Roadmasters (Blues/Rock) at Palmer Commons

How to Chalk Disney | Aaron Turek (Chalk Art) at Palmer Commons

The Ann Arbor Aviary (Aerial Arts) at Katie’s Korner on the Library Lawn

The Selfie Station ( Selfie/Photo Backdrop) at Merkel’s

Five Miles More (Jazz/Blues) at South St.

The Shelter Dogs (Americana) at E. Middle St.

Bob Pogue (Rock/Country/Folk) at Collins Off Main

Revelators (Americana) at the Glazier Building

Dorkestra (Jazz) at Clocktower Gazebo
2022 Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights - Information | Schedule | Stage Map
