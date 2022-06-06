Have Children Entering Preschool or Kindergarten? Hearing and Vision Screening is Mandatory

Schedule for free at the Health Department

All children starting kindergarten or preschool must have their hearing and vision tested before starting school. The Washtenaw County Health Department offers free office appointments for hearing and vision screenings throughout the summer for children entering school in the fall. Appointments are currently available from May until August 2022.

Call 734-544-6786 to schedule.

“Undiagnosed hearing and vision problems can interfere with development,” says Deborah Thompson, Lead Hearing & Vision Technician at the Washtenaw County Health Department. “Early detection is crucial to making sure children can succeed in school.”

Hearing and vision screening is required by the Michigan Public Health Code. Parents will be asked for proof of screening before their children enter kindergarten or head start. Once a child is in school, the Washtenaw County Health Department continues free in-school screenings on a regular basis.

Vision screening includes testing for visual acuity, farsightedness, ability to use two eyes together and symptoms of eye problems. Hearing screenings are done with an audiometer and other equipment based on the child's needs.

Learn more about the Washtenaw County Health Department Hearing and Vision Program at bit.ly/WCHDseehear.