MI State Legislators’ Vote Report 06-03-22

From MichiganVotes.org

Contact information for your Lansing Representatives and Senators is listed at the end.

MichiganVotes Weekly Report: June 3, 2022

No roll call votes were taken in the House or Senate this week, so this report describes some recently introduced constitutional amendment proposals of general interest. To be placed on the ballot requires a proposal be approved by two-thirds of both the House and Senate.

Senate Joint Resolution L and House Joint Resolution P: Let 16-year-olds vote in school elections

Introduced by Sen. Jeff Irwin (D) and Rep. Yousef Rabhi (D), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment establishing that 16-year-olds can vote in school district election if the local school board votes to allow that, but not on tax increase proposals including raising property tax millage rates or imposing new levies to repay borrowed money (“issuing bonds”). Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Joint Resolution M and House Joint Resolution O: Impose binding arbitration mandate on all state agencies

Introduced by Sen. Erika Geiss (D) and Rep. Sarah Anthony (D), respectively, to place before voters in the next general election an amendment that would impose a “binding arbitration” mandate on every state agency, not just the State Police. This would invest binding arbitration panels with the power to impose contract terms between state agencies and government employee unions when a collective bargaining “impasse” is claimed. The legislature could only reduce or reject pay increases with a two-thirds majority vote in both the House and Senate. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Joint Resolution N: Require 3/4 vote in legislature to adopt law initiated by petition

Introduced by Sen. Jeremy Moss (D), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment to revise provisions permitting voters to “initiate” new laws by petition. Under the current provision, if an initiated law petition signed by 8% of the number who voted in the last governor election is submitted, the legislature can enact the law with a simple majority vote with no approval by the governor required. If they do not do so within 40 session days the measure then goes on the next general election ballot. This proposal would require a three-quarters supermajority vote in the House and Senate to enact an initiated law. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Joint Resolution N: Exempt pension or retirement benefits from state income tax

Introduced by Rep. Kevin Hertel (D), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment that would prohibit the state from imposing income tax levies on retirement or pension benefits, which would include Social Security. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Joint Resolution S: Repeal “independent citizens redistricting commission”

Introduced by Rep. Beau LaFave (R), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment to repeal the controversial “independent citizens redistricting commission” placed in the Michigan constitution by a 2018 amendment initiative. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Joint Resolution T: Adopt unicameral legislature, extend term limits

Introduced by Rep. Jeff Yaroch (R), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment to establish a nonpartisan unicameral legislature with 110 districts, instead of having a separate House and Senate. Also, to extend legislative term limits - currently three two-year terms for state representatives (six years total) and two four-years terms for state senators (eight years total) - to four four-year terms for all legislators (16 years total). Under this system voters would only see the names of candidates on their ballots, with no indication of their political leanings like those currently provided by party identifications on the ballot. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.

State Representatives

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov

Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov

State Senators

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov