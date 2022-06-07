CPD Weekly Report 06-07-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-1758

Location: 1600 block of Commerce Park Dr

Date: June 3, 2022

Time: 10:37 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer responded to the 800 block of W. Middle Street to meet with the complainant regarding the theft of a license plate from a rental car. The complainant stated that they had parked their vehicle in the 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive and noticed that the vehicle's license plate was missing. The complainant was unable to know for certain when the license plate was last on the vehicle. There was no information available on a potential suspect.

*****

Incident #: 22-1736

Location: 1000 block of S. Main Street

Date: June 1, 2022

Time: 2:39 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 1000 block of S. Main Street for the report of a person in the lobby who was attempting to complete a transaction and was trying to use or pass a counterfeit $100 bill. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant and the suspect, a 45-year-old Jackson woman who was trying to pass the counterfeit bill. A check by the officer was done and no other counterfeit bills were found in the possession of the suspect. The counterfeit bill was confiscated by the officer and the case and the counterfeit bill will be turned over to the United States Secret Service for any further investigation.