Chelsea Soccer Club Announces New Director of Coaching

The Chelsea Soccer Club board is excited to announce the hiring of Matthew Clarke as our next Director of Coaching. Matthew has been with Chelsea Soccer Club for three years as a coach and technical director.

He worked closely with former DOC Coach Mario on developing the current Club curriculum and solidified our core values of Respect, Community, Integrity, Competitiveness, and Fun.

Matthew shares, “I am thrilled to have been selected as Director of Coaching of Chelsea Soccer Club. Mario and the other coaches have laid the incredible groundwork for the club over the last four years. I am excited to continue the strategic vision of providing high-quality coaching and competitive teams at an affordable price. In addition, with the size of the club growing, our goal is ever more important to facilitate an environment for the players to develop their skills and abilities on the soccer field. From this, Chelsea Soccer Club will continue to offer a quality soccer experience and compete in competitive leagues, cups, and tournaments that reflect our growing size.”

Chelsea Soccer Club has thrived under the direction of Coach Mario, growing from 160 players on 11 teams to 260 players competing on 23 teams. We have witnessed teams move up in levels of competition and grow in skill. In addition, Chelsea Soccer Club members have played an integral part in the success of recent girls and boys Chelsea High School soccer teams. We are grateful for his four years of service and committed to continuing the positive improvements he initiated.

Coach Matthew is originally from Lake Orion, MI. Collegiately, he was a Football (soccer) Team member at the University of Essex in England from 2014 to 2017 (captaining the side in 2017). During graduate school, he was a member of the Football Team at the London School of Economics in England from 2017 to 2018. After working with Liverpool FC International Academy Clarkston (formerly Michigan Impact) from May 2016–December 2018 and with Liverpool FC International Academy Ann Arbor from February 2019–June 2019, he joined Chelsea SC in the Spring of 2020 as a staff coach. From the Fall of 2020 through the Spring of 2022, he was the Technical Director before becoming Director of Coaching of Chelsea Soccer Club in June 2022. Coach Matthew currently holds the following licenses: USSF C License Candidate; USSF D License; US Soccer Grassroots Licenses (formerly USSF E License); USSF F License; FA Level 2 License.

Matthew is committed to the community of Chelsea, understands our role in the soccer community, the value of consistent coaching at all levels, and holds high standards for players and spectators. He supports the continuing tradition of encouraging the participation of multiple sports athletes and will oversee the regular season, winter skills, and summer camp. We look forward to a bright future with his leadership.

