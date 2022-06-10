6-10-2022 6:31am
Weekly Road Work June 13-19
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Augusta
|Talladay Rd between Whittaker Rd and Rawsonville Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 6 - 17
|Augusta
|Paved county roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|June 6 - 24
|Dexter
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 24 (extended)
|Dexter
|Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 31 - June 15 (extended)
|Dexter
|Various locations throughout the township
|Intermittent lane closure - forestry
|May 23 - June 15 (extended)
|Lima
|Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Daytime road closure
|June 13 - July 8 (delayed start)
|Lodi
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 23 - June 10
|Lyndon
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 24 (extended)
|Lyndon
|Various locations throughout the township
|Intermittent lane closure - forestry
|May 23 - June 15 (extended)
|Manchester
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 6 - 17
|Northfield
|Whitmore Lake Rd between Northfield Church Rd and N. Territorial Rd
|Daytime road closure
|June 13 - 17
|Northfield
|Barker Rd between Kearney Rd and Jennings Rd
|Road closure
|June 13 - mid-July
|Northfield
|Rushton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - July 8 (extended)
|Northfield
|6 Mile Rd between Sutton Rd and Rushton Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - July 8 (extended)
|Northfield
|Sutton Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - July 8 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Ellsworth Rd between Maple Rd and State Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 13 (delayed start)
|Pittsfield
|Lohr Cir between Lohr Rd and Lohr Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 13 (delayed start)
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Daytime road closure
|June 13 - 24
|Pittsfield, Lodi
|Maple Rd between City of Saline and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 13 (delayed start)
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd
|Road closure
|June 13 - Sept 30
|Salem
|8 Mile Rd between Tower Rd and Chubb Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - July 8 (extended)
|Salem
|Currie Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - July 8 (extended)
|Salem
|Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 6 - late Sept.
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 13 - July 11
|Salem, Lyon
|Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd
|Intersection closure
|April 18 - late June
|Saline
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 13 - 24
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Shoulder work
|Mid Feb - Mid June
|Scio
|Park Rd between Liberty Rd and Staebler Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 13
|Scio
|Knight Rd between Scio Church Rd and Liberty Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 13 (delayed start)
|Scio
|Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 31 - July 1
|Scio
|Marshall Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 13
|Scio
|W. Delhi Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Miller Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 13
|Superior, Ann Arbor
|Geddes Rd between Dixboro Rd and county line
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 13 (delayed start)
|Webster
|Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May - August
|York
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 17
|York
|Warner Rd between Begole Rd and Bemis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 31 - June 17 (extended)
|York
|Paved county roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|June 6 - 24
|York
|Jewell Rd between Warner Rd and Saline-Milan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 24
|York
|Samer Rd just west of Saline-Milan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 24
|Ypsilanti
|Harris Rd between Share Ave and Grove Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Andrea Ave between Foley Ave and George Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Congress St between Hewitt Rd and Mansfield Ave
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 13 (delayed start)
|Ypsilanti
|Clarita St between Margarita St and Harris Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Share Ave between Lester Ave and Harris Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti, Superior
|Clark Rd between Prospect Rd and Ridge Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 13 (delayed start)