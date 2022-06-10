Weekly Road Work June 13-19

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Augusta Talladay Rd between Whittaker Rd and Rawsonville Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - 17

Augusta Paved county roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing June 6 - 24

Dexter Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 24 (extended)

Dexter Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closures May 31 - June 15 (extended)

Dexter Various locations throughout the township Intermittent lane closure - forestry May 23 - June 15 (extended)

Lima Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Daytime road closure June 13 - July 8 (delayed start)

Lodi Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 23 - June 10

Lyndon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 24 (extended)

Lyndon Various locations throughout the township Intermittent lane closure - forestry May 23 - June 15 (extended)

Manchester Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 6 - 17

Northfield Whitmore Lake Rd between Northfield Church Rd and N. Territorial Rd Daytime road closure June 13 - 17

Northfield Barker Rd between Kearney Rd and Jennings Rd Road closure June 13 - mid-July

Northfield Rushton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - July 8 (extended)

Northfield 6 Mile Rd between Sutton Rd and Rushton Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - July 8 (extended)

Northfield Sutton Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - July 8 (extended)

Pittsfield Ellsworth Rd between Maple Rd and State Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 13 (delayed start)

Pittsfield Lohr Cir between Lohr Rd and Lohr Rd Daytime road closure Week of June 13 (delayed start)

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Daytime road closure June 13 - 24

Pittsfield, Lodi Maple Rd between City of Saline and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 13 (delayed start)

Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd Road closure June 13 - Sept 30

Salem 8 Mile Rd between Tower Rd and Chubb Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - July 8 (extended)

Salem Currie Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - July 8 (extended)

Salem Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - late Sept.

Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 13 - July 11

Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 18 - late June

Saline Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 13 - 24

Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Shoulder work Mid Feb - Mid June

Scio Park Rd between Liberty Rd and Staebler Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 13

Scio Knight Rd between Scio Church Rd and Liberty Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 13 (delayed start)

Scio Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closure May 31 - July 1

Scio Marshall Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 13

Scio W. Delhi Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Miller Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 13

Superior, Ann Arbor Geddes Rd between Dixboro Rd and county line Daytime road closure Week of June 13 (delayed start)

Webster Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd Intermittent lane closure May - August

York Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 17

York Warner Rd between Begole Rd and Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure May 31 - June 17 (extended)

York Paved county roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing June 6 - 24

York Jewell Rd between Warner Rd and Saline-Milan Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 24

York Samer Rd just west of Saline-Milan Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 24

Ypsilanti Harris Rd between Share Ave and Grove Rd Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Andrea Ave between Foley Ave and George Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Congress St between Hewitt Rd and Mansfield Ave Daytime road closure Week of June 13 (delayed start)

Ypsilanti Clarita St between Margarita St and Harris Rd Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Share Ave between Lester Ave and Harris Rd Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.