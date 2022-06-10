Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth- The Tenets of Freemasonry at Chelsea’s Olive Lodge

By Doug Marrin with Dustin Suntheimer

Olive Lodge #156 in Chelsea has been quietly working behind the scenes in Chelsea since the chapters founding in 1865. Its members have gone to war for their country, provided food by farming, and owned and operated businesses, law firms, and medical practices. And as their famous name implies, they have constructed buildings that still stand today. With no pun intended, the Freemasons have been pillars of the community in many ways.

These days, the Olive Lodge continues to do what Freemasons do—help out where they can, often unnoticed but always appreciated. The group recently donated $1,200 to the Chelsea District Library to help fund its Summer Reading Program.

The Chelsea Freemasons also donated funds to Faith in Action, whose mission is “Providing essential support to alleviate the effects of hunger and poverty for those in the Dexter, Chelsea, and surrounding communities.” It is a service that closely aligns with the Freemasons.

Freemason Dustin Suntheimer presents a check for $1,200 to FIA volunteer Ruth Jennings.

The Olive Lodge has created the Robert Taylor Memorial Scholarship available to students who enroll in a trades program at Washtenaw Community College. Taylor’s estate donated $10,000 to build this scholarship to be used specifically to promote careers in the trades. Mr. Taylor was a former President of Federal Screw Works and a lifelong Freemason. The scholarship will be administered through WCC.

As a sponsor and longtime supporter of Sounds and Sights, the Freemasons will be out each Thursday at their lodge at 113 W Middle Street, selling popcorn and chatting with passersby. The Olive Lodge encourages anyone interested in following in the footsteps of Theodore Roosevelt and other Freemasons to stop by with your questions. Their principles are Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth. If you like giving back to the community, it might be the right fit for you.

Photos courtesy of Dustin Suntheimer