Chelsea Golfers Sixth at D2 State Finals

The Chelsea boys’ golf team came home with a sixth-place finish at the D2 State Final at The Meadows Golf Course at Grand Valley State University this weekend.

While all four golfers had strong showings at time over the two-day tournament, they were unable to all click at once and came away sixth out of 18 teams.

The Bulldogs finished with a two-day team score of 638.

They started fast Friday and was the lead with a scorching two over par after six holes. They came back to earth on the second six and dropped to fifth place at 19 over through 12 holes and finished the day at 32 over par 316.

Reed Murray led the Bulldogs with a three-over par 74, with Jace DeRosia right behind at four-over 75.

Jack Murray shot an 83, Brian Tillman 84, and William Wilhelm 93.

Saturday saw the top two Bulldogs struggle for parts of the day, while the second pairing improved from day one to day two.

Chelsea shot a team score of 322 to move up two spots from eight to a final finish of sixth with a total score of 638. Birmingham Brother Rice easily won the event with a team score of 609 to beat out second place Gull Lake with 626.

Jack Murray led the Bulldogs on day two with a six-over 77 and a two-day total of 160.

Tillman shot a second day round of 80 to finish with 164 and Ryan Martin shot a score of 95 on Saturday.

DeRosia finished with a second-round score of 82 and Reed Murray shot 83. The two tied for the low team score of 157 to lead the Bulldogs and finished tied for 18th in the overall individual standings.