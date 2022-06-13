Chelsea City Council Approves Transportation and Community Ed Agreements

By Andy Nixon, STN Reporter

At its June 6 meeting, the Chelsea City Council approved several agreements with local organizations and reviewed a letter in support of greener transportation.

An agreement with WAVE (Washtenaw Area Value Express) was passed by Chelsea City Council this past week. Chelsea has coordinated efforts with WAVE to provide local transportation services the city cannot otherwise provide on its own. The city will pay $63,000 to WAVE during the 2022-2023 fiscal year. WAVE is a non-profit corporation providing transportation to handicap and seniors within the Chelsea community. An express connector to an AATA transfer point located on Jackson Road, near Zeeb Road is also provided by the group.

A community education agreement has been reached with Chelsea Recreation to provide recreational opportunities to local residents. The services have now transitioned to the Chelsea School District Community Education department to fulfill. This is the fourteenth year the contracted services will be offered through Chelsea Community Education and the city will pay $10,000 for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

City Council has reached an agreement with the Chelsea Senior Center to provide services to local seniors that the city is unable to provide on its own. The total cost of the agreement for the 2022-2023 fiscal year is slated at $35,000 which represents a $5,000 increase from the previous budget. The services provided include exercise and wellness classes, Meals on Wheels, check-in calls and transportation to medical appointments or other errands, visual and musical art programs, volunteer opportunities, and referrals for needed services such as tax help or Medicare assistance.

At the request of WAVE, City Council approved sending a letter in support of a federal grant which could help fund electric zero-emission buses and/or low-emission buses, providing cleaner transportation to the community. The letter, drafted by Mayor Pacheco’s office, outlines Chelsea’s support of the project. Through the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the FTA Buses and Bus Facilities Program would also provide funding for the building of new facilities to support the advanced vehicles and their infrastructure. The new buses would continue serving rural and urban regions within the area.