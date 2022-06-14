shopchelseamich Independents “Red, White & Blue Window Wars”

From D&B Strategic Marketing

The American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA) promotes Independents Week beginning July 3 through July 9 to unite local independent businesses "Indie Locals" and citizens to celebrate our local businesses' entrepreneurial spirit and the freedom they embody.

The #shopchelseamich independent merchants will be dressing up their window fronts in celebration of INDEPENDENTS. And you can engage with this display by voting for the storefront that most effectively displays:

Best use of color

Best alignment with the theme (Red, White & Blue)

Most imaginative

Voting begins on July 3 and runs through July 9. Participating stores will have a flyer in their window and be highlighted on the shopchelseamich website. So be sure to cast your vote! Last year's winner was LaMaison.

Chelsea's Indie Locals are excited for summer to begin in earnest. While you are in Chelsea shopping and dining, enjoy Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights and the new 2022-23 SculptureWalk Exhibit.

You can show local love by purchasing everyday items, clothing, and gifts for yourself or someone near and dear to you. Then, stop for a tasty meal, your favorite coffee brew, or refreshing beverage - Chelsea has a lot to offer. By spending locally, you are investing in Chelsea, helping to maintain a business sector that contributes to the local economy.

AMIBA's Multiplier Effect of Local Independent Businesses states that, on average, 48 percent of each purchase at local independent businesses is recirculated locally, compared to less than 14 percent of purchases at chain stores. As the primary customer, residents are integral to sustaining these independent businesses that help define a community and contribute to its sense of place.

The #shopchelseamich members invite everyone to help celebrate by participating in The Red, White & Blue Window Wars - July 3 - July 9.

#shopchelseamich is a group of independent business owners who possess entrepreneurial spirits who have joined forces and created #shopchelseamich. This collaborative team includes a Chelsea merchants and restaurants network who have participated in and promoted Wine, Women & Shopping, Chocolate Extravaganza, and Fresh Air Market events.

The American Independent Business Alliance (AMIBA) is a growing national movement of communities rallying to support their independent businesses and ensuring the opportunity to operate an independent business.