Chelsea schools have done a 'remarkable job' with its safety and security plans

According to a consulting firm with clients around the state and country, the Chelsea School District has done a good job in its safety and security planning.

This assessment came after Jason Russell of Secure Education Consultants (SEC) gave a special presentation to the CSD Board of Education at its June 13 meeting.

Russell also spoke to the school board in closed session to discuss some recommendations.

Here is the summary from Secure Education Consultants provided to the school district:

“SEC believes that Chelsea Schools has done a remarkable job in developing and executing extremely comprehensive safety and security plans, and it currently provides very safe and secure environments for its staff and students. It was obvious to SEC that there has been a significant amount of thought and effort put in to successfully integrating sound physical design features with comprehensive policies and procedures. It was evident during the site visits CSD has developed a strong and productive working relationship with its local police partners that has enhanced the ability to prevent or respond to emergency situations. SEC commends Chelsea Schools on its strategy to enhance existing physical security measures and to expand on both safety and security related equipment and emergency protocol training regimens.”

Although he didn’t say publicly what they were, Russell did say they did have some recommendations, but they were more of the “nitpicky” kind. He said in his time in looking at the plans for schools, he likes to pose the question to himself of whether or not he would feel good about sending his children to a school district.

For Chelsea, he said it was a "no-brainer" and that he would feel good about it.

According to its web page, the team at SEC “has over 100 years of combined expertise at the highest level of security and law enforcement. No team is more highly trained, and no team is more experienced at providing custom safety and security solutions.”

The web page said, “SEC has partnered with thousands of leaders across the country to share comprehensive and executable strategies developed by our team of highly trained and experienced security experts.”

Russell said they have worked with at least 70 other school districts in Michigan and even more across the country.