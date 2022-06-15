CPD Weekly Report 06-15-22

Incident #: 22-1849

Location: W. Old US 12 X Taylor St.

Date: June 11, 2022

Time: 10:36 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the area of W. Old US 12 and Taylor Street for the report from an off-duty officer of a driver whose driving behavior appeared erratic. Officers located the vehicle and were able to stop the vehicle. Upon making contact with the driver and asking a series of questions it was suspected that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and was suspected of being over the legal limit.

The driver was asked to step out of the vehicle and perform a series of standard field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the tests, the officer determined that the driver was above the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver identified as a 58-year-old Chelsea woman was placed under arrest and subsequently booked on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the Washtenaw County Jail where she would be held. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police crime lab and warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

Incident #: 22-1829

Location: 500 block of McKinley St.

Date: June 9, 2022

Time: 5:53 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 500 block of McKinley Street for the report of a domestic assault that had reportedly occurred. Upon arrival, the suspect and victim were separated and the victim was found at the rear of the house. The victim was seen holding a towel to the facial area and there was a visible bleeding injury to the left leg. The suspect a 23-year-old Chelsea man was located inside the house. After conducting interviews with the parties involved the suspect was placed under arrest for Domestic Assault and was transported to the Chelsea Police Department for processing and then transported to the Washtenaw County Jail where he would be held pending review by the Washtenaw Prosecutor’s Office. A charge of Aggravated Domestic Assault was authorized and the suspect was arraigned on the charge. The case was closed with the authorization of the warrant.