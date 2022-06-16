MI State Legislators’ Vote Report

From MichiganVotes.org

How your Representatives and Senators in Lansing recently voted. Contact information is included at the end.

MichiganVotes Weekly Report: June 10, 2022

House Bill 5859: Give COVID learning loss grants to parents Failed 51 to 56 in the House on June 7, 2022

To authorize grants up to $1,500 to parents whose children experienced “learning loss” due to school closures during the COVID epidemic, with 40% of the amount based on household income and the rest based on how many days a child’s classrooms were closed.

Yes: Bollin (R)

No: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rahbi (D)

House Bill 5427: Make permanent permission for some government boards' remote meetings Passed 81 to 24 in the House on June 9, 2022

To make permanent the permission granted to local government employee retirement boards to hold their meetings remotely, which was was granted temporarily by state epidemic response laws enacted in 2020. This is one of a growing number of proposals to grant this privilege to various public and quasi-public bodies (like agricultural commodity "marketing boards").

Yes: Hope (D), Lasinski (D)

No: Brabec (D), Rahbi (D), Bollin (R)

House Bill 6020: Authorize internship grants for social worker and related trainees Passed 93 to 12 in the House on June 9, 2022

To authorize paying individuals in a professional training program that is required to obtain a state social worker, school counselor, psychologist or mental health professional license, a stipend for serving as an intern in various capacities at a public school.

Yes: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rahbi (D)

No: Bollin (R)

Senate Bill 656: Authorize “robo-bartenders” Passed 78 to 28 in the House on June 8, 2022

To place in statute authorization for “robo-bartender” alcoholic dispensing machines in restaurants, bars and other establishments with a liquor license. The machines could dispense up to 96 ounces of beer, wine, or mixed spirit drink in a single order, and staff would be required to monitor their use. Rules adopted under an existing law permit a much more limited version of this, which the industry has sought to expand.

Yes: Lasinski (D), Bollin (R)

No: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Rahbi (D)

House Bill 5984: Permit liquor at some swimming pools Passed 37 to 1 in the Senate on June 8, 2022

To permit establishments with an “on-premises” liquor license that also have a “public swimming pool” and pay an additional $350 license fee, to sell drinks at the pool subject to a broad range of additional regulations and requirements.

Yes: Hertel (D), Irwin (D), Theis (R)

About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.

State Representatives

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov

Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov

State Senators

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov