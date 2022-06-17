6-17-2022 6:50am
Weekly Road Work June 20-26
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Ann Arbor Technology Park
|Daytime road closure
|June 16 - 21
|Ann Arbor
|Paved county roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|June 13 - July 1
|Augusta
|Talladay Rd between Whittaker Rd and Rawsonville Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 22 - 29
|Augusta
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 20 - July 5
|Bridgewater
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 20 - July 5
|Bridgewater
|Paved county roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|June 20 - July 8
|Dexter
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 24
|Freedom
|Waters Rd between Rentz Rd and Haab Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 20
|Lima
|Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Daytime road closure
|June 13 - July 8
|Lodi, Freedom
|Parker Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Scio Church Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 20
|Lodi, Freedom
|Pleasant Lake Rd between Schneider Rd and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 20
|Lodi, Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and just south of Park Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 20
|Lyndon
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 24
|Manchester
|Austin Rd between county line and Village of Manchester
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 20
|Manchester
|Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman Rd and Austin Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 20
|Northfield
|Barker Rd between Kearney Rd and Jennings Rd
|Road closure
|June 13 - mid-July
|Northfield
|7 Mile Rd between E. Shore Dr and Earhart Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 20
|Northfield
|Paved county roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|June 20 - July 8
|Northfield
|Rushton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - July 8
|Northfield
|6 Mile Rd between Sutton Rd and Rushton Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - July 8
|Northfield
|Sutton Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - July 8
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|June 13 - July 22
|Pittsfield
|Ellsworth Rd between Maple Rd and State Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 20
|Pittsfield
|Lohr Cir between Lohr Rd and Lohr Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 20
|Pittsfield, Lodi
|Maple Rd between City of Saline and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 20
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd
|Road closure
|June 13 - Sept 30
|Salem
|8 Mile Rd between Tower Rd and Chubb Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - July 8
|Salem
|Currie Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - July 8
|Salem
|Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 6 - late Sept.
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 13 - July 11
|Salem
|Paved county roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|June 20 - July 8
|Salem, Lyon
|Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd
|Intersection closure
|April 18 - late June
|Salem, Northfield
|N. Territorial Rd between US-23 and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 20
|Saline
|Paved county roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|June 13 - July 1
|Scio
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 20 - July 5
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Shoulder work
|Mid Feb - late June
|Scio
|Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 31 - July 1
|Scio
|Marshall Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 23 (extended)
|Scio
|W. Delhi Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Miller Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 23 (extended)
|Superior
|Paved county roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|June 13 - July 1
|Superior
|Plymouth Rd between M-153 and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 20
|Webster
|Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May - August
|York
|Jewell Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Warner Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 24
|York
|Samer Rd just west of Saline-Milan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 13 - 24
|Ypsilanti
|Foley Ave between Andrea Ave and Gattegno St
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Andrea Ave between Foley Ave and George Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|George Ave between Harry St and Harmon Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Share Ave between Lester Ave and Harris Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.