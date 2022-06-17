Chelsea MI
6-17-2022 6:50am

Weekly Road Work June 20-26

Dust control season is well underway! Next week's dust control application is scheduled for the following townships: Augusta, Bridgewater, Dexter, Lyndon, Salem and Scio.
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Ann Arbor Technology Park Daytime road closure June 16 - 21
Ann Arbor Paved county roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing June 13 - July 1
Augusta Talladay Rd between Whittaker Rd and Rawsonville Rd Intermittent lane closure June 22 - 29
Augusta Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 20 - July 5
Bridgewater Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 20 - July 5
Bridgewater Paved county roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing June 20 - July 8
Dexter Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 24
Freedom Waters Rd between Rentz Rd and Haab Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 20
Lima Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Daytime road closure June 13 - July 8
Lodi, Freedom Parker Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Scio Church Rd Daytime road closure Week of June 20
Lodi, Freedom Pleasant Lake Rd between Schneider Rd and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 20
Lodi, Scio Zeeb Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and just south of Park Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 20
Lyndon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 24
Manchester Austin Rd between county line and Village of Manchester Intermittent lane closure Week of June 20
Manchester Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman Rd and Austin Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 20
Northfield Barker Rd between Kearney Rd and Jennings Rd Road closure June 13 - mid-July
Northfield 7 Mile Rd between E. Shore Dr and Earhart Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 20
Northfield Paved county roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing June 20 - July 8
Northfield Rushton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - July 8
Northfield 6 Mile Rd between Sutton Rd and Rushton Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - July 8
Northfield Sutton Rd between N. Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - July 8
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure June 13 - July 22
Pittsfield Ellsworth Rd between Maple Rd and State Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 20
Pittsfield Lohr Cir between Lohr Rd and Lohr Rd Daytime road closure Week of June 20
Pittsfield, Lodi Maple Rd between City of Saline and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 20
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd Road closure June 13 - Sept 30
Salem 8 Mile Rd between Tower Rd and Chubb Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - July 8
Salem Currie Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - July 8
Salem Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - late Sept.
Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 13 - July 11
Salem Paved county roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing June 20 - July 8
Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 18 - late June
Salem, Northfield N. Territorial Rd between US-23 and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of June 20
Saline Paved county roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing June 13 - July 1
Scio Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 20 - July 5
Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Shoulder work Mid Feb - late June
Scio Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closure May 31 - July 1
Scio Marshall Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 23 (extended)
Scio W. Delhi Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Miller Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 23 (extended)
Superior Paved county roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing June 13 - July 1
Superior Plymouth Rd between M-153 and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of June 20
Webster Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd Intermittent lane closure May - August
York Jewell Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Warner Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 24
York Samer Rd just west of Saline-Milan Rd Intermittent lane closure June 13 - 24
Ypsilanti Foley Ave between Andrea Ave and Gattegno St Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Andrea Ave between Foley Ave and George Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti George Ave between Harry St and Harmon Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Share Ave between Lester Ave and Harris Rd Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
