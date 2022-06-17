Chelsea Approves Contract for New City Manager Roy Atkinson

By Andy Nixon, STN Reporter

On June 9, 2022, the City of Chelsea approved the contract and hiring of new city manager Roy Atkinson during a special council meeting. His agreement will run for an initial term of three years, commencing no later than June 27, 2022. Mr. Atkinson will be relocating from the city of Altoona, WI in the upcoming weeks.

Mr. Atkinson’s contract agreement calls for a yearly compensation of $130,000 salary, a $200 per month car allowance, and $2,000 for a moving allowance. Mr. Walsh of Walsh Municipal Services confirmed the candidates' background check was successful. The reviewed contract also stipulates an automatic renewal after the three-year period, unless the city gives notice to the employee three months prior to contract renewal.

The meeting was originally scheduled for the 6th of June, but due to the fact all council members did not have a chance to review the legal documents, a special meeting was set for June 9th which allowed everyone ample time to raise questions or concerns.