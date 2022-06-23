Building a Bulldog Future. Thank You!

From D&B Marketing

Chelsea Education Foundation would like to thank everyone who contributed to their first annual Grad Year Campaign. The pandemic made Chelsea Education Foundation’s annual fundraising gala impossible to host for the past three years, so the organization embarked upon the Grad Year Campaign Building a Bulldog Future to solicit support from the community. The Campaign recognized the Senior Class and future Bulldog graduates.

Future grad Ryan Hepler Photo courtesy of Katie Hepler

8th Grade Washington Trip - Photo courtesy of Beach Middle School

Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) had an ambitious goal to raise $10,000. The Campaign ended on June 5 - Graduation Day, and raised nearly $4,000.

CEF’s President Lynn Fox and students- Photo Courtesy Amy Forehand

At this year’s class night, CEF’s President, Lynn Fox, congratulated Seniors and handed out $38,000 in the form of forty-one scholarships. Fox shared "Chelsea Education Foundation is proud to provide scholarships to Chelsea Graduates and help students take that next step to better themselves and the world.

Scholarships from CEF and community members are funded through the generous support of the Chelsea Community. As an all-volunteer organization, CEF can't make this happen year after year without your donations and our fundraising events".

During the 2021/2022 school year, CEF will channel nearly $80,000 into the Chelsea School District. $38,000 in scholarships and $39,000 in grants to support the creative endeavors of CSD educators. Donations directly benefit these two programs. Since CEF was founded in 1990, it has helped the Chelsea community with more than $1.1 million in funding. Your donations directly impact the lives of CSD students and teachers.

While the Campaign has officially ended, you can still support future Bulldogs. Click here to donate to CEF today.

Score Board - photo courtesy Amy Forehand

Chelsea Education Foundation congratulates the Class of '22 and extends its gratitude to all who donate to the 2022 Grad Year Campaign fundraiser.

Chelsea Education Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides funding for a broad spectrum of educational activities benefiting the students of the Chelsea School District. Over the past 30+ years, they have donated $1.1 million to support grants and scholarships throughout the Chelsea School District. Chelsea Education Foundation's mission is to enhance the Chelsea School District's educational experiences by financing projects beyond the resources of the District and by providing scholarships to District Graduates. For more information, visit www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org.