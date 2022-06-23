Where to Watch Fireworks Over the July 4 Weekend

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

If you’re looking for a place to spread your blanket under the brilliance of dazzling displays, here are a few places for you to consider.

Dexter Fireworks

Brian and Lori Herron are entertaining the public with fireworks from their farm which they are cultivating into a vineyard.

Date: Monday, July 4 at dusk

Where: Ann Arbor Rd just east of Bush’s. Visible from the Dexter Crossings Plaza.

Fireworks Over Whitmore Lake

Back for its 62nd year!

Date: July 2 at dusk

Bonus: On Monday the 4th, the Kiwanis Club hosts its annual 4th of July parade at 10:00 a.m.

Fireworks at Kensington Metropark

Date: Friday, July 1, show starts at 10:10 pm.

Where: Kensington Metropark

It’s one of Southeast Michigan’s favorite traditions: The Huron-Clinton Metroparks fireworks festival, bringing together so much fun and excitement. Tens of thousands of our neighbors gather together – over picnics and under the stars – to enjoy this celebration of our American Independence. And you can be part of the fun!

Portage Lake Fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 2 at 10:10 pm

Where: Portage Lake in Pinckney

Sponsored by the Portage Lake Community Service Organization. Donations are appreciated and can be sent to PLACSO c/o PYC, 8930 Dexter-Pinckney Rd, Pinckney, MI, 48169

Manchester Fireworks Display

The Manchester Men's Club 40th Annual Fireworks and Beer Tent featuring Star69 will be July 3rd at Carr Park. Beer Tent opens at 7 pm with seating available for viewing fireworks. We will have multiple food vendors and an ATM onsite, courtesy of American 1. No charge for entry, but donations are highly encouraged!

Date: Sunday, July 3, beer tent opens at 7:00 pm.

Where: Carr Park, Manchester

Photo by Ray Hennessy on Unsplash