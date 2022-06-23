Chelsea Police Report, May 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

In May 2022, Chelsea Police Officers responded to 298 calls for service, up from 197 a year ago for a 51% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-May) are 1,721, up from 877 for the same period last year for a 96% increase.

Most of May’s increase comes from non-criminal complaints (see below), which was up 90 calls over last year.

Notable incidents from the police report include five assaults, one breaking & entering, three robberies, two frauds, 13 traffic crashes, one death investigation, three medical assists, and 31 citizen assists.

Of the CPD’s 54 cases in May, 12 remain open, five are at the lab, 17 have been turned over to the prosecutor, and 20 have been closed.

Chief Toth reported that Memorial Day went well, as are Sound and Sights on Thursday Nights. He explained to the Council that the high overtime in May resulted from being short-handed and getting two new officers trained.