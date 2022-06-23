MI State Legislators’ Vote Report, 06-17-22

From MichiganVotes.org

How your Representatives and Senators in Lansing recently voted. Contact information is included at the end.

MichiganVotes Weekly Report: June 17, 2022

House Bill 4996: Require governor announce legislative vacancy election date within 30 days Passed 23 to 14 in the Senate on June 15, 2022

To require the governor to announce the election dates to fill a vacancy in the legislature within 30 days of the seat becoming open.

Yes: Irwin (D), Theis (R)

No: Hertel (D)

Senate Bill 744: Authorize subsidies to shipping and port interests Passed 37 to 0 in the Senate on June 15, 2022

To add a selective state subsidy program that would give private developers and corporations $2.5 million in “Great Lakes Maritime” grants for a variety of improvements and uses related to port facilities, including pursuing more business.

Yes: Hertel (D), Irwin (D), Theis (R)

House Bill 4884: Revise governor removal of corrupt or neglectful school board members Passed 61 to 43 in the House on June 14, 2022

To revise provisions of the state school code that prescribe a process for a governor exercising the authority granted by the state constitution to remove a local public official from office, in cases when that official is school board member or intermediate school board member. House Bill 4883 would amend the process for removing other local officials, which is authorized for neglect, corruption or malfeasance.

No: Bollin (R), Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rahbi (D)

House Bill 4416: Remove restrictive covenants from condo and homeowner association deeds Passed 105 to 0 in the House on June 15, 2022

To make it unlawful to record in the county deeds office a property owners’ or condominium association’s governing documents that contain a “restrictive covenant” that violates the federal Civil Rights Act, and establish that existing ones are void and unenforceable. The bill would also require associations that receive a member request to delete the restrictive covenants to act on it, and empower courts to enforce this.

Yes: Bollin (R), Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rahbi (D)

House Bill 5560: Revise domestic violence confidentiality detail Passed 105 to 0 in the House on June 15, 2022

To establish that a police officer or a prosecuting attorney may provide a domestic or sexual violence service agency with the name and pertinent information of a victim of domestic violence for the purpose of offering supportive services.

Yes: Bollin (R), Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rahbi (D)

House Bill 6013: Give teachers stipend for “mentoring” colleagues Passed 101 to 4 in the House on June 15, 2022

To give $1,000 annual stipends to public school “mentor teachers” as defined in the bill, and also give $90 daily stipends to prospective teachers who are filling the teacher licensure requirement to obtain a prescribed number "apprenticeship and internship" hours.

Yes: Bollin (R), Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rahbi (D)

House Bill 6108: Raise age to buy tobacco Passed 79 to 26 in the House on June 15, 2022

To raise the minimum age to buy tobacco in Michigan, from 18 to 21.

Yes: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rahbi (D)

No: Bollin (R)

About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.

State Representatives

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov

Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov

State Senators

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov