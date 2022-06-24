Chelsea MI
6-24-2022 6:15am

Weekly Road Work June 27-July 3

Our roadside mowing program is well underway! We are over halfway done mowing our first pass of paved roads throughout the county. Our contractor is currently working on mowing paved roads in Scio, Lodi and Dexter Townships.
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Augusta Talladay Rd between Whittaker Rd and Rawsonville Rd Intermittent lane closure June 22 - 29
Augusta Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 20 - July 5
Bridgewater Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 20 - July 5
Dexter Paved county roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing June 27- July 15
Dexter Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of June 27
Lima Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Daytime road closure June 13 - July 8
Lima Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control Week of June 27
Lodi Paved county roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing June 27 - July 15
Northfield Barker Rd between Kearney Rd and Jennings Rd Road closure June 13 - mid-July
Northfield 7 Mile Rd between E. Shore Dr and Earhart Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of June 27 (delayed start)
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Road closure June 13 - July 22
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd Road closure June 13 - Sept 30
Salem 8 Mile Rd between Tower Rd and Chubb Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - July 8
Salem Currie Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - July 8
Salem Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure June 6 - late Sept.
Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 13 - July 11
Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 18 - late June
Salem, Northfield, Webster N. Territorial Rd between Mast Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of June 27 (delayed start)
Scio Paved county roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing June 27- July 15
Scio Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 20 - July 5
Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Shoulder work Mid Feb - late June
Scio Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd Intermittent lane closure May 31 - July 1
Superior Plymouth Rd between M-153 and county line Intermittent lane closure June 23 - 28 (extended)
Webster Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd Intermittent lane closure May - August
Ypsilanti Foley Ave between Andrea Ave and Gattegno St Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Andrea Ave between Foley Ave and George Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti George Ave between Harry St and Harmon Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Share Ave between Lester Ave and Harris Rd Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
