6-24-2022 6:15am
Weekly Road Work June 27-July 3
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Augusta
|Talladay Rd between Whittaker Rd and Rawsonville Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 22 - 29
|Augusta
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 20 - July 5
|Bridgewater
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 20 - July 5
|Dexter
|Paved county roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|June 27- July 15
|Dexter
|Dexter Townhall Rd between Island Lake Rd and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 27
|Lima
|Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Daytime road closure
|June 13 - July 8
|Lima
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|Week of June 27
|Lodi
|Paved county roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|June 27 - July 15
|Northfield
|Barker Rd between Kearney Rd and Jennings Rd
|Road closure
|June 13 - mid-July
|Northfield
|7 Mile Rd between E. Shore Dr and Earhart Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 27 (delayed start)
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Road closure
|June 13 - July 22
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N. Territorial Rd
|Road closure
|June 13 - Sept 30
|Salem
|8 Mile Rd between Tower Rd and Chubb Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - July 8
|Salem
|Currie Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - July 8
|Salem
|Gotfredson Rd between M-14 and Old N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 6 - late Sept.
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 13 - July 11
|Salem, Lyon
|Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd
|Intersection closure
|April 18 - late June
|Salem, Northfield, Webster
|N. Territorial Rd between Mast Rd and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 27 (delayed start)
|Scio
|Paved county roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|June 27- July 15
|Scio
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 20 - July 5
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Shoulder work
|Mid Feb - late June
|Scio
|Liberty Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 31 - July 1
|Superior
|Plymouth Rd between M-153 and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 23 - 28 (extended)
|Webster
|Joy Rd between N. Delhi Rd and Stein Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May - August
|Ypsilanti
|Foley Ave between Andrea Ave and Gattegno St
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Andrea Ave between Foley Ave and George Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|George Ave between Harry St and Harmon Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Share Ave between Lester Ave and Harris Rd
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.