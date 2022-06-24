UM Prof to Speak on Dementia at Chelsea Senior Center July 11

From Chelsea Senior Center

Seniors Asking Seniors, a program of the Chelsea Senior Center, is a peer-to-peer discussion group where older adults meet to share thoughts, personal experiences, and questions about aging. The group meets once a month and everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.

SENIORS OF ANY AGE, come to hear Dr. Scott Roberts, Professor in the Department of Health Behavior & Health Education at the University of Michigan, who will be addressing - What is Dementia, most particularly as opposed to normal aging? This Senior Center Program is open to anyone, so come and check it out. It will be held on Monday, July 11th at 1:00 p.m. at the Senior Center, Washington Street Education Center. Questions regarding this subject will be addressed by Dr. Roberts as well as having an open Q and A from participants. Look forward to seeing you then.

