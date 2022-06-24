Celebrating 10 Years!

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Congratulations to Jennifer Fairfield for providing Chelsea with a fantastic store where you can find treasures for your home and garden for TEN YEARS!

Stop by on Wednesday, June 29, to enjoy cake, iced tea, and a 10% discount off virtually everything in-store and online --- one day only.

If you haven't had the experience of visiting The Garden Mill, you should. Owner Jennifer Fairfield has completed the coursework required to be a master gardener and speaks from the heart about all things gardening. A quote from Fairfield, "I both love being a gardener in Michigan Summers and hate it. I love it because so much is going on in the garden... I hate it because I really don't like the heat that we tend to get. It makes me not want to go out into my gardens except in the early morning and evening when it's not quite so breathtakingly hot. Of course, I tend to get going on garden tasks in the morning, and get so involved that I don't realize how hot it's gotten (or how late) until I am parched and sweaty. I don't know about you, but for me, it's very easy to lose track of everything else when I'm in my garden."

Fairfield has curated a lovely store. The Garden Mill has fantastic treasures, including outdoor furniture - wrought iron chairs and benches; enticement for your feathered friends - bird baths, houses, and feeders. In addition, they have metal sculptures; concrete garden decor embracing woodland creatures, turtles, rabbits, frogs, fairies, Buddhas, and a few charming gargoyles. Two years ago, The Garden Mill added online shopping to supplement the in-store retail experience - visit The Garden Mill website.

Jennifer grew up helping in her grandmother's garden, where she developed her love for gardening. After spending most of her adult life in the Human Resources Industry, Fairfield decided to do something she was passionate about and purchased the Garden Mill.

The Garden Mill is a family-owned, one-of-a-kind business originally established in 2005. Fairfield purchased the business in 2012 from Trinh Pifer. The store is located in a 100-year-old building with several colorful past lives, most notably the original hardware store in town. The Garden Mill family also includes long-time staff members Maureen Tobin and Margaret Callahan. They are knowledgeable, friendly, and engaged in the community.

The Garden Mill is located at 110 S. Main Street in downtown Chelsea, a community with character, art, culture, and a small-town feel. Store summer hours are Sunday and Monday, 12 pm to 6 pm; Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 am to 6 pm; Thursdays (during Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights), 10 am to 9 pm; Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm.