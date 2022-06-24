Dexter Appoints Student Reps to Boards and Commissions

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Some young and fresh perspective has been added to Dexter’s boards and commissions.

At its June 13, 2022, meeting, the Dexter City Council approved Mayor Keough’s recommendations for student representatives to the City’s governmental groups.

Dexter City Council is an exception among area municipalities in that it offers two seats for student representatives on its boards and commissions. The students attend meetings, can and do take part in discussions, but do not vote on the issues.

Each spring, Dexter opens applications for the spots. Interested students complete a brief questionnaire/application. Mayor Keough then interviews each candidate and submits his recommendations to the Council for an appointment.

Congratulations to the following students for their respective appointments by the City Council. Included is a note or two from their application.

City Council

The City Council is comprised of six members and the Mayor. They are responsible for approving the budget, approving payment of bills, adopting ordinances, setting tax rates, and any other City business that may come before them.

Adam DeGregorio (Grade 10) has experience communicating and leading as the Vice President of the Dexter Pride Festival, 9th-grade representative to the Student Advisory Board, and MOASH Board Member.

Bonnie Keating (Grade 12) has served as student liaison for the School Board. She has been involved with Student Council, Anti Bullying Club, Speech, Debate, and Forensics.

Planning Commission

The Planning Commission is responsible for advising the City Council about the proper development of the City of Dexter. They are also responsible for the Capital Improvement Plan.

Brock McIntrye (Grade 12) has experience in public speaking and team collaboration. He has participated in Model UN, is the first-chair cellist in the chamber orchestra, and plays tennis at DHS.

Charlotte Bruderly (Grade 11) has been treasurer for the Model UN. She is involved with the National Honors Society, Women in Science, Science Bowl, Varsity Tennis, violin, and the non-profit group "Civics Unplugged."

Julian Malek (Grade 11) has been a member of the Student Advisory Board and National Honors Society. Julian plays soccer on a travel team and, for DHS, has been involved with Speech and Debate. Next school year, Julian will be president of Feed the Need, a life skills/charity club at DHS.

Parks & Recreation Commission

The Parks & Rec Commission oversees the planning and development of the City's parks. The City Council appoints them as an advisory board.

Annalena Eisele (Grade 11) has served on the Student Advisory Board. She has been a member of the Debate Team, Women in Science, and Science Bowl. Annalena is co-founder of the Weird History Club and Dexter Law Society.

Owen Biggert (Grade 12) enjoys lively and engaged discussion. He is involved in Junior Varsity Tennis, Dexter Robotics (Dreadbots), and a member of the National Honors Society.

Sadie Gehan (Grade 11) is interested in the workings of government and has taken an AP Government class. She is involved with the local government group of the National Honors Society, the Michigan Thunder Soccer Club, Women in Science, Science Bowl, and Chamber Orchestra (violin). She co-founded the Weird History Club and DHS Law Society.

Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee

The ACHS advises the City Council on developing arts, culture, and heritage, promoting and publicizing projects, serving as advocates, and encouraging public awareness, networking, and collaboration.