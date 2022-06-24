Vet Fest 2022 coming to WCC campus on July 23

All Washtenaw County military veterans and their families are invited for a day of free food, fun, and information at Washtenaw Vet Fest 2022 on Saturday, July 23.

The event is organized by the Region 9 Veterans Community Action Team (VCAT9), which has put on similar events in other southeast Michigan counties. The Wadhams Veterans Center at Washtenaw Community College was instrumental in bringing the event to Washtenaw County for the first of what is planned to be an annual occurrence.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., activities set up near the main entrance to Washtenaw Community College (see map) will include:

Live bands

Free lunch

Free cold treats

Prize raffles

Military & EMS vehicles

Bounce house

Face painting

Rock wall

There will also be a tent where more than 50 veteran service providers and agencies will exhibit information about their organizations.

“The purpose of Vet Fest is to energize the typical veteran resource fair with a variety of entertainment and food,” said Dr. Eric B. Fretz, chairman of VCAT9. “We want to provide a day of fun and relaxation that veterans will be eager to attend with their family, while simultaneously giving them access to nearly all the major resource and benefit providers in their area.

“It’s a ‘one-stop-shop’ for veterans and a huge opportunity for providers to connect to the veterans they want to serve!”

The Wadhams Veterans Center is forming a partnership with VCAT9 to offer ongoing support for current and future veteran students at WCC and veteran community members across Washtenaw County.

“The Wadhams Veterans Center at WCC is excited about the opportunity to connect our veteran students with opportunities and resources that will support them as they continue to pursue their education and careers outside of the military,” said Carol Osborne, WCC Military and Veteran Coordinator.

About Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Mich., educates students through a wide range of associate and certificate programs in areas such as health care, business, STEM and advanced transportation and mobility. WCC offers accelerated and online programs and was ranked the number one community college in Michigan, according to schools.com. WCC is committed to student success, with nearly 70% of students intending to transfer to complete a bachelor degree. The college also works through community, business and union partnerships to develop highly specialized training programs to meet the region’s workforce talent needs.

About Region 9 Veterans Community Action Team

The Region 9 Veterans Community Action Team connects area support, services, resources and programs to veterans and their families. Each of Michigan’s 10 Prosperity Regions has a VCAT or Veteran Coalition that focuses on four main pillars of service: employment, education, health care and quality of life. Region 9 includes Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties.

About the Wadhams Veterans Center

Located in the Student Center at Washtenaw Community College, the Wadhams Veterans Center provides military-friendly programs to serve all former and current active-duty military personnel, spouses and dependents of veterans, and students in the National Guard or Reserves. WCC is recognized as a gold-level veteran-friendly school, the highest honor awarded by the Michigan Veterans’ Affairs Agency, for its strong commitment to veterans and military-affiliated students.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu.