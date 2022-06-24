6-24-2022 7:29am
Win Free Junior Frosty treats for the rest of the Year on Monday 6-27
Wendy’s® located at 760 E Michigan Ave in Saline is celebrating their re-opening with a ribbon cutting on Monday, June 27th. The restaurant recently underwent significant renovations. Improvements include a modern guest seating area, remodeled restrooms, an updated exterior and a repaved parking lot. The remodel is part of a statewide improvement effort made by TEAM Schostak, who owns and operates the Saline location as part of their 56 Wendy’s locations.
The public is welcome, and the first 100 customers will be given a keychain which will entitle them to FREE JUNIOR FROSTY TREATS for 2022
- Ribbon Cutting & Grand Reopening
- ● Monday, June 27, 11 AM
- ● First 100 customers will receive a keychain good for free Jr. Frosty® treats for 2022*
- ● Ribbon cutting with TEAM Schostak leadership, Saline Area Chamber of Commerce, and local public safety heroes
- ● Check presentation to SASS