Win Free Junior Frosty treats for the rest of the Year on Monday 6-27

Wendy’s® located at 760 E Michigan Ave in Saline is celebrating their re-opening with a ribbon cutting on Monday, June 27th. The restaurant recently underwent significant renovations. Improvements include a modern guest seating area, remodeled restrooms, an updated exterior and a repaved parking lot. The remodel is part of a statewide improvement effort made by TEAM Schostak, who owns and operates the Saline location as part of their 56 Wendy’s locations.

The public is welcome, and the first 100 customers will be given a keychain which will entitle them to FREE JUNIOR FROSTY TREATS for 2022

Ribbon Cutting & Grand Reopening