"Dine-to-Donate" at Saline Wendy's Supports Saline Area Social Services

As part of its mission to serve the community, TEAM Schostak is partnering with Saline Area Social Service (SASS), a 100% community-funded organization that provides food and emergency assistance to more than 300 people each week. The restaurant will donate 50% of sales on Friday, June 24 to SASS and will present a check of the earnings at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Dine to Donate” for Saline Area Social Service (SASS)