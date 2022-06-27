Dexter American Legion Presents Its 2022 High School Awards

From Dexter Post 557

Dexter American Legion Post 557 proudly announces its High School Awards for 2022. The American Legion High School Award is presented annually to two graduating seniors from Dexter High School, and is based upon the individual's Grade Point Average (GPA), attendance, and participation in school and community activities.

The graduates were each presented with keepsake medallions, certificates, and checks for $500 by Awards Chairman Legionaire Ben Howison.

Ethan Martz receives his 2022 High School Award from Post 557.

While attending the Dexter schools, Owen Maki and Ethan Martz were members of the National Honor Society and were active in various clubs and varsity sports. Owen and Ethan have enrolled in Engineering programs at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan. The two will also pursue ROTC education programs as well. Owen has chosen Environmental Engineering and Ethan has chosen Robotics Engineering as their major courses of study.

Photos courtesy of Post 557