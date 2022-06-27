Old National Bank Hires Seasoned Banker to Open Downtown Ann Arbor Location

Old National Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Joseph Thomas to the retail leadership team. Joseph will open Old National’s newest Ann Arbor full-service location at 201 S. Main Street and will serve as the Banking Center Manager.

He will be responsible for business development efforts as well as providing leadership and supervision to staff. In addition to retail, this location will provide mortgage, commercial and wealth management services.

Joseph is a seasoned banker working with clients across the southeast Michigan market. His passion is to provide the right financial solution for his clients. He is a strong client service leader and is excited to launch the Ann Arbor downtown location. Joseph has already joined the Main Street Association and looks forward to connecting with the downtown business leaders. Joseph is attending Wayne State University working on an Economics degree and resides locally with his family. “We are thrilled to have Joseph join our retail leadership team in Ann Arbor and look forward to all of the great things he will be doing for our clients and our communities,” said Todd Clark, Central Michigan Market President at Old National Bank.

About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, recently completed its transformative merger with First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to create the sixth-largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $31 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top thirty-five banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years. Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.