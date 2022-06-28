Saline Wendy’s is Relaunched Inside and Out

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Wendy’s Restaurant in Saline celebrated its reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, June 27. The festive affair was well-attended by Chamber of Commerce members, City Officials, Police, and Firefighters.

“This is our opportunity to relaunch the restaurant and Wendy’s and the new ownership into the community,” says Mark Schostak of TEAM Schostak, owners of the Saline Wendy’s.

TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is a family-owned restaurant group based in Livonia with an extensive portfolio of casual dining, fast-casual, quick service, and family dining restaurants throughout Michigan. They own and operate 56 Wendy’s locations.

The Saline Wendy’s at 760 E. Michigan Ave. was built in the early 1990s and remained largely the same except for a few cosmetic changes. The recent overhaul by the Schostak’s includes an updated interior with a reclaimed wood look, a remodeled exterior, and resurfaced parking lot.

TEAM Schostak cut the ribbon on what they intend to be a new and vigorous presence in Saline. Courtesy SASS.

Schostak explained, “Anytime our family buys the restaurant brand like what we’re doing with this Wendy’s, and if the image of the restaurant needs to be updated, we always set a program to update the restaurants.”

But while the restaurant recently underwent significant renovations, the building isn’t the only investment by its new owners. The Schostaks invest heavily in their people and communities as well.

As part of its mission to serve the community, Wendy’s owner TEAM Schostak donated 50% of the restaurant’s sales on Friday, June 24, to Saline Area Social Service. SASS is a 100% community-funded organization providing food and emergency assistance to more than 300 people weekly.

In his comments at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Saline Mayor Brian Marl showed his appreciation for Schostak and his team’s recent work, saying, “Thank you for coordinating your grand reopening to support the Saline Area Social Services because it's a group that does phenomenal things for our community.”

Friday’s dine to donate at the Saline Wendy’s raised $3,679.27 for Saline Area Social Services. Courtesy SASS.

As part of the company’s commitment to helping its team members grow, eligible employees and immediate family members can receive a full college scholarship at Cleary University toward programs including bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

“This is something we’re very proud of and something we’re promoting a lot within our organization to give people an opportunity to have a college experience,” said Schostak.