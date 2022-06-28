CPD Weekly Report 06-28-22

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 22-1972

Location: 1000 block of S. Main Street

Date: June 26, 2022

Time: 1:23 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer responded to the police station to take a

complaint by phone. The complainant stated that their father had recently been defrauded out of a large sum of money. The victim had reportedly received several phone calls from the unknown suspect(s) stating that he had been the winner of a new car. On each phone conversation, the suspect(s) came up with a new reason why the victim had to send them money. At the time of the report, there was no suspect information immediately available.

Incident #: 22-1961

Location: 800 block of W. Middle St.

Date: June 25, 2022

Time: 4:41 pm

INFORMATION: While at the police station a complainant came into the station to report that her uncle had his wallet and checkbook stolen from his apartment sometime between June 16th and when it was discovered missing on June 23rd. At the time of the report, there was no information on a possible suspect and it was unable to be determined if any of the bank cards had been used fraudulently. The case remains open pending determination of any unauthorized charges from the financial institutions and further interviews.