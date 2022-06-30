Chelsea’s Main St Park Project Progressing Nicely

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Plans to convert the old Federal Screw Works property in downtown Chelsea into a city park continue to gain momentum.

In a recent update sent out to supporters, the group behind the rejuvenation, Main Street Park Alliance, noted several exciting developments.

Receiving a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status.

Receiving a $65K grant from the Washtenaw County Brownfield Authority for conducting the Baseline Environmental Assessment.

MSPA anticipates the signing of the purchase agreement with property owner Magellan Commercial to occur soon.

Commitments for funding have reached 40%.

Federal Screw Works was an automotive supplier manufacturing various metal components from 1917 to 2005. The company contributed significantly to the war effort during WWII. Such was its output that the military awarded the employees and company for their work.

The old Federal Screw property has frustrated developers for many years. Photo: Doug Marrin.

Since its closing, various developers have considered the property. However, the challenges of converting a manufacturing site to commercial and/or residential proved too much. The current concept is for a simpler renovation—a public park in downtown Chelsea.

The concept has received enthusiastic support from the community. Community groups that have thrown their support behind the park include Chelsea Hospital, Chelsea State Bank, Chelsea Milling Company, Silver Maples, CRC/Brio Living Services, Chelsea School District, Washtenaw County Parks, 5 Healthy Towns, Main Street Church, Chelsea District Library, Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, DNR Trust Fund, Chelsea Historical Society, Chelsea Senior Center, Chelsea Ridge Association, Chelsea Community Foundation, Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, City of Chelsea, the new City Manager, and local nonprofits and businesses.

If you would like to join forces with other community members and support the Main Street Park project, you can do so at https://www.mainstreetpark.org/

Main Street Park Alliance's vision for the downtown property included in its update.