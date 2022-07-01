Dexter's Beau Brewer will compete in the 74th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship

Dexter native Beau Brewer has golfed his way into the 74th U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, which will be played later this month at Bandon Dunes in Oregon.

A strong finish at last month’s qualifying event, which was played at the Washtenaw Golf Club, led him to qualify for the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship. Brewer finished tied for second after shooting a three under (-3) 68.

“To me this validates the work that I have put in over the last few years as I have chased my dream of playing against the best competition I can find,” Brewer answered The Sun Times News (STN) when asked what this means to him to compete in the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship.

In finishing his answer, he said, “It also to me makes what my family has done to support me throughout my life, but especially in my golf career, a success as I have always played hoping to impress them.”

Brewer grew up in Dexter and started playing golf at 3 years old in his grandparents’ basement. He said from there he quickly made his way to the course.

Explaining his love for the sport, he said “I love the fact that no matter how good you are there is always a shot you haven’t hit yet and there is always something you can learn about the game whether that be physical or mental.”

Another reason is the time he gets to spend with friends playing the game they all love.

“I also have the most amazing group of friends who all share the same love of the game, and we push each other day in and day out as we play together, I love that aspect of camaraderie,” Brewer said.

He recently graduated from Greenhills High School in Ann Arbor, where he helped lead the golf team to the state championship. He played hockey and golf in high school and was co-captain for both teams. He is joining the Methodist University golf team in the fall.

Looking ahead to the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, Brewer will be 1 of 4 from Michigan competing in a field of 264.

STN asked him if there was anything in particular he would like the community to know and he said, “I largely want to thank the community I grew up in, as I believe where I grew up is what taught me to work hard, not by saying it, but by showing it and teaching me to appreciate what I have but always push for more.”