Scio Township is planning better access at two preserves

Scio Township will be creating public access areas at two township-owned properties.

The properties are known as the Van Curler Preserve and Mersereau Preserve.

To get this done, the Scio Township Board approved two services agreements at its June 28 meeting with the Washtenaw Engineering Company.

Both agreements are for Engineering, Construction Documents, and Construction Oversight Services for the creation of access to both locations. Both agreements will cost up to $18,000. It was noted the township attorney would need to review the contracts.

The township board unanimously approved both agreements.

The Van Curler project will involve creating a trailhead parking area at the W. Joy Road entrance to the preserve. The trailhead parking area for the Mersereau Preserve will be built at an entrance on Marshall Road.

One aspect to the work being done by the Washtenaw Engineering Company will have the Ann Arbor-based firm making sure an entrance driveway meets the county road standards. Another area of work will be the development of a plan for the trees in the trailhead area.

These are just two in an agreement to have the firm overseeing the projects through to completion. Washtenaw Engineering has worked with Scio on other preserves in the township. Both properties were brought into the township fold through the work of the Land Preservation Commission.

Map image courtesy of Scio Township