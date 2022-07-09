Candidate Q and A: Tara Guenther, Dexter Township Board of Trustees

Note to readers: The Sun Times News has made its media outlet available to candidates running for public office. Articles published do not reflect an endorsement by the STN. Submissions are from candidates who responded within our guidelines. In order to be as fair and equitable as possible, candidates can submit their responses to four basic questions.

Who are you? Why are you running? What issues do you think are important? Why should we vote for you?

Candidate’s responses are printed as submitted.

Who are you? Name, age, profession?

My name is Tara Guenther, I just turned 40 on June 10th. I am currently the manager of the Freedom Compressor Station in Manchester, MI. The compressor station is owned by Consumers Energy, I’ve been employed by Consumers Energy for 16 years. Prior to Consumers Energy I was in the United States Marine Corps for 5 years. I have my Bachelors of Science in Management and my MBA in Executive Leadership.

Why are you running?

Outside of my military service, I have been a life long resident of Dexter. I grew up on a dairy farm, on Dexter Townhall Rd., my mom still lives in the farm house, and I later built my own home on the same property. I have been witness to the tremendous change that has taken place, and continues, in our community. I feel the long time residents of Dexter need to have representation. I have the perspective of farmers and our older generations, while also being able to see things prospectively. I love this area and ensuring the success of our tight community is something I hold close to my heart. I believe in growth while also preserving the whole reason people want to come to this area. I feel more than anything balance with the old and the new is what is needed in our community right now.

What issues do you think are important?

Number one is budget transparency. There is concern with how the budget is being managed in the township right now. One of my key responsibilities in my day to day work is managing the budget. For the township to be successful we need to make sure we are investing the right dollars in the right areas, if this isn’t managed correctly it could be detrimental to our residents. Number two is looking at ways we can preserve the “country” feeling of our township while also allowing growth. This is a tough challenge we face right now, I don’t know the right answer, but I know we are not the first community to go through this transition and I’d like to see what has worked and what had not.

Why should voters pick you?

I have a lot of stake in this area, I was raised here, my father recently passed in our family home here, my family has tilled the ground here for many years. I feel our current trustees are missing the “this is my home” feeling and I want to bring that perspective to the team. The decisions made now can have long standing impacts for generations to come. I want my children to want to come back “home” to Dexter, much like I did after leaving.