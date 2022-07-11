Your Chance to Win Up to 10K and Help Restore Gordon Hall

From DAHS

This year, the Dexter Area Historical Society will conduct the ninth annual Gordon Hall Raffle on Saturday August 13, 2022 at the end of Dexter Daze.

This is a 50/50 raffle, with the lucky winner receiving half of our total ticket sales. Tickets sell for $10 each or $40 for 5 tickets, and we have printed 2000 tickets. So, the maximum prize is $10,000, if all tickets are sold.

The best thing about this raffle is that the dollars we keep are all applied to our restoration of Gordon Hall, the historic house just west of Dexter that was built in 1843 by Judge Samuel Dexter, who founded Dexter in 1824. We plan to restore Gordon Hall to its splendor in the 1860’s, around the time that Judge Dexter died.

Visit www.dexterhistory.org to learn more about Gordon Hall’s history and about its future and how it will benefit Dexter and its residents once the restoration is complete.

You can help us restore Gordon Hall by buying raffle tickets. Look for us selling them until Dexter Daze in these locations:

Outside Busch’s on Saturday mornings,

Outside the Dexter Bakery on Saturday and Sunday mornings,

At Monument Park on Friday evenings, and

At Dexter Daze under the red Historical Society tent at the corner of Central and Main Street.

At Dexter Daze, we can take cash, check, or credit card; and around town only cash or check. You can buy tickets any time by calling the Historical Society at 734-426-2519, or emailing at dexmuseum@aol.com. You can even come out and help us sell tickets around town or during Dexter Daze! Give us a call and we will get you trained.

We have paid out a cumulative total of over $80,000 to winners over the life of this raffle! The total we have kept, a roughly similar amount, has helped us complete many restoration projects at Gordon Hall. And there is plenty more to do!

So help us by helping yourself. Buy some raffle tickets this year for a chance to win up to $10,000.