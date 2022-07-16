Six-Week Slim Down Challenge Beginning at Anytime Fitness of Dexter

By Andy Nixon, STN Reporter

Anytime Fitness in Dexter is hosting an ongoing six-week challenge that will focus on not just physical gains, but the mental aspect of fitness and health. According to local gym owner Steve Sherer, “we all need to train the mind when it comes to health and wellbeing,” adding, “if you don’t concentrate on the mental side of exercise, failure will be inevitable because the mind will trick you into quitting.”

The goal of the challenge is losing 20lbs of body weight or a percentage of body fat. As a monetary incentive, part of your fee is refunded for hitting your target. Groups based on age will exercise together, and the “challenge” is not a competition, but a mutual goal between members looking to get healthy. Food logs and meal planning are also included during the six-week challenge. Steve acknowledges that in today’s society, “people are overwhelmed by diet programs and cookie cutter meal plans” that he says just don’t work for everyone. “You have to listen to your body and see what dietary approach works best, and which one you will stick to as a lifestyle change.”, he mentioned.

When Steve Sherer launched Anytime Fitness in Dexter, it was October of 2020, right when the pandemic halted our routine. With folks looking to shed the “Covid 20”, Steve and the team are looking for individuals who would like to start their transformation. Steve mentioned, “This is about you taking control of your body, learning to use food as a tool, and gaining the mental knowledge to reach your goals.”

As a standout runner at Saline High School, Steve graduated in 2000 and continued his running career at MSU where he majored in Psychology. Deciding to remain for the fifth year, he completed a master’s in Kinesiology. After college, in order to improve his race times, he began a journey of self-coaching and immersed himself in hormone study, training intervals, and workout intensity. “I discovered my own brain was getting in the way of faster times, telling my body it was tired when it really wasn’t.” The self-study eventually led to new personal records for running and jumpstarted his passion to help others get fit and stay fit through his techniques. If you want to feel slow, he could churn out a 5k race in just over 14:00.

After hearing the passion and science behind Steve’s “why”, I decided to give it a go. At the age of 39, the past several years have felt like a blur, with many hours spent working at a desk. Arriving at 7 am, Steve assured me I would be eased into the routine. I began with a 3-minute rowing session to get warmed up before our health assessment. After observing my range of motion, how I used certain muscle groups, my endurance, and proper form critiques, it was decided that I was out of shape from my glory days. Although “being out of shape” is what my mind continued telling me, Steve’s coaching let me know that was okay and I could in fact make changes for the better.

As I write this story today, my legs and core are tender, but I drove away from the gym already feeling a sense of accomplishment. I also left Steve with instructions on how to survive the following day, which included moving my legs by taking a walk, bike ride, or completing my never-ending yard work. Exciting to visualize where I will be after six weeks of dedication and knowing I have a steady hand to assist on the journey.

Anytime Fitness members have 24/7 access to all gym locations around the globe. Steve encourages folks to schedule a tour, try the gym for seven days, and decide if it’s right for them. Memberships average $19/bi-weekly, and the six-week challenge is $299. Parking is easy, located right next to Busch’s Dexter. For more information, follow them on Facebook or visit https://www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/5004/dexter-mi-48130/