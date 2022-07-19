Saline Twirler Graduates with Honors and Distinction from Purdue University.

By Michelle Colby, STN Reporter

Amanda Coy, Saline High School class of 2018, graduated with distinction from Purdue University Honors College. Honors granted to her were: “Outstanding Graduate” in the Purdue College of Health Sciences, “Department Student Service Award”, and “Purdue Panhellenic Senior Scholar.

Coy completed her undergraduate career with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences, with a concentration in Pre-Physician Assistant. She began her next academic journey at Butler University’s Physician Assistant Program in May 2022. Coy has already been selected as the International Academy of Physician Assistants representative for her 70-member class of 2024.

Not only does Coy have an impressive academic record, but she shines in her extracurricular activities, as well. The Sun Times News (STN) was able to reach Amanda Coy (AC) and her mother, Molly (MC), for more exciting details.

STN: Will you share more about Amanda’s career at Purdue University?

MC: Yes. Amanda was honored as one of the top Purdue Health Sciences graduates of 2022, and awarded a scholarship. She also received the Purdue Health Sciences Student Service Award for her active community service on campus as the 31st Golden Girl, Miss Purdue University, Chair of Philanthropy for Phi Mu Sorority, along with active board leadership on Purdue Mortar Board, Student Life, and Timmy Global Health. And, she was selected as the Panhellenic Junior and Senior Scholars and awarded scholarships. She graduated from Purdue Honors College in the top 1 percent of her class, as well as with Distinction from Purdue.

STN: How did Amanda choose Physician Assistant (PA) as her career choice?

MC: She is passionate about helping others and this specialty allows her to work in a multitude of areas for the greatest flexibility and variety of specialties. Whether owning her own studio and teaching baton twirling on the side, working with a non-profit, or activism in Health Care. Amanda hopes to continue her effort in public service and helping others.

STN: When did Amanda start twirling?

MC: She has been twirling since the age of 3! She has twirled for 18 years and completed more than 10,000 hours in her sport. She has achieved more than 150 local, state, and national baton titles. She is the reigning Collegiate Miss Majorette of Indiana as well as the State Solo, Strut, Model, Two and Three-Baton, and Rhythmic Champion.

STN: What piqued her interest in baton twirling at that age?

MC: She saw the twirlers from “Saline Twirlettes” performing and marching in her hometown Saline parade.

STN: How long has she been Miss Majorette of Indiana?

MC: Amanda was Miss Majorette of Indiana in 2019, and again in 2022. COVID-19 prevented the competitions in 2020 and 2021. Amanda also just gave up her reign as the Twirling Unlimited Senior World Majorette and Twirling Unlimited Senior Solo Champion, earning scholarships for these titles. Last year, she was chosen for the 100 year anniversary of Miss America Talent Competition and got to perform at Miss America as well.

STN: What is Amanda looking forward to in the next couple of years?

MC: This month Amanda joins her Purdue Twirling team to perform in the Collegiate Team Championships at NBTA Nationals at Notre Dame (July 19-23). Then, two days later she leaves for the Netherlands to join her Saline Twirlettes team (Show Corp. with Props) to compete for Gold on the World’s stage, representing Team USA. Then, on August 26th Amanda will get her official “white jacket” and participate in Butler’s ceremony for students in the PA program. Butler University, in Indiana, is a nationally ranked PA program, with a 2-5 percent acceptance rate. Next year, she will get to complete 10 different clinical rotational assignments in Pediatrics, Women’s Health, Neurology and Surgery, and Emergency Services. She hopes to graduate in 2024 with her PA Graduate Degree and then pursue her Doctorate of Medical Science and complete this by the end of 2024. Her end goal is to apply all her years of Medical study into real life clinical practice.

STN: Amanda, please share with our readership a quick reminiscence of your whirlwind college career, thus far.

AC: Highlights of my college career include: Performing at Ross-Ade Stadium as the Golden Girl; Riding the World’s largest bass drum around the field as “Wonder Woman” for a half time performance; Leading as the philanthropy co-chair for Phi Mu Sorority for Miracle Mania, raising more than $12,000 for Riley’s Children’s Hospital, one of the largest philanthropic events on campus; Holding the title of Miss Purdue University for two years and winning the talent award and audience choice awards; Being 4th runner-up for Miss Indiana 2021; Performing at two bowl games in Nashville; Leading the All American Band around the field and in the parade for the Indy 500; and, finally, Qualifying and making Team USA for the Netherlands in 2022.

STN: Molly, please share with our readership what the last 18 years has been like, since Amanda picked up a baton?

MC: It is hard to believe 18 years have gone by! Like a whirlwind of excitement, from the early beginnings of “learning how to twirl” to now watching my daughter as an elite twirler, performing on the World’s stage in the Netherlands for Team USA. Being a part of the Saline Twirlettes has been like a second family for Amanda. The Saline Twirlettes are an amazing group of intelligent and talented young ladies, very disciplined, hardworking and supportive of each other. Amanda’s coach of 18 years, Susan Usher, has been a great role model and mentor for Amanda, both in twirling and life. Her choreographer, Missy Townsend has also been a tremendous supporter and has offered much encouragement along the way. It is great having this support along the journey. Amanda has learned to accept failure, pick herself up and try harder, be a humble champion, as well as life: critical team, interview, organizational and determination skills. Being a collegiate twirler is the pinnacle of a twirler’s career and I am so fortunate to have been able to watch Amanda realize her dreams at Purdue University and attend football, basketball, and baseball performances, along with bowl games and seeing her perform at the Indy 500. I can’t wait to watch her and the Saline Twirlettes World team perform in the Netherlands for Gold (July 27-31)!