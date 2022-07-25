Dexter Police Report, June 2022

By Doug Marrin

In June 2022, Deputies responded to 343 calls for service, up from 164 the previous year for a 109% increase. Total calls for the year (Jan-Jun) are 1,603, up from 951 for the same period last year for a 69% increase.

Deputies conducted 192 traffic stops in June, with 34 citations issued. Stops were up from 46 last year for a 317% increase.

Notable incidents from the police call log include three assaults, four home invasions, five crashes, three medical assists, 28 citizen assists, eight welfare checks, and one breaking and entering.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On June 12, Deputies conducted an underage liquor sale inspection in the 8100 block of Main Street. Deputies had received complaints of alcohol being furnished to minors from the location. Deputies sent in an underage Sheriff’s Office Explorer who was able to purchase alcohol successfully. Deputies contacted the Clerk and issued a citation for the violation.

On June 13, Deputies conducted another inspection in the 8100 block of Main Street utilizing another underage Explorer who was again able to purchase alcohol. Another citation was issued, and a violation notice was sent to the Liquor Control Commission (LCC).

On June 18, Deputies investigated a series of attempted Home Invasions in the 200 block of Victoria Drive. In all the incidents, the rear screen door had been cut. However, entry was not gained. During their investigation, Deputies located the instrument believed to be used to damage the screen doors and collected it as evidence. These incidents fit the modus operandi (M.O.) of the incidents that occurred on May 20 in the same neighborhood.

On June 19, Deputies investigated an Indecent Exposure complaint on the Border-to-Border trail in Webster Township. During their investigation, Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Dexter City resident. During questioning, the subject admitted to the May 20 Home Invasion and implicated himself in the June 18 attempted Home Invasions. Deputies continue investigating, and the subject is currently in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office has recently implemented a new online police reporting portal. Citizens can now file certain types of police reports online without needing contact with a Deputy or coming to a station. The following types of incidents can be filed online:

Harassing phone calls/ No Known Suspects

Identity Theft/ No Known Suspects

Lost property

Larceny/Theft/ No Known Suspects

Damaged Property/Vandalism

Accidental/Non-Intentional Property Damage

Any incident can still be reported by calling 911, Washtenaw Metro Dispatches non-emergency dispatch number (734) 994-2911, or in person at any of our Community Police Stations. The online reporting portal can be accessed through the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office website. https://www.washtenaw.org/3439/File-a-Police-Report