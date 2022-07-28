Dexter Twp Police Report, June 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

In June 2022, Deputies responded to 132 calls for police service, down from 156 last year for a 15% decrease. Total calls for the year (Jan-Jun) are 877, up from 539 for the same period the previous year for a 63% increase.

Deputies conducted 54 traffic stops during June, with two citations issued. Stops were up from 36 last year.

Notable events from the police call log include two assaults, six crashes, two medical assists, nine citizen assists, one welfare check, one mental health check, one larceny (gasoline theft), one aggravated stalking, one death investigation, one OUID (Operating while Under the Influence of Drugs), and one cruelty toward a child.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Township:

On June 1, Deputies responded to the 8500 block of Second Street to an unknown crash where a vehicle was reported to have gone off the roadway and struck a residence. Upon arrival, Deputies found that the vehicle had left the road striking a wooden structure, metal fence, and rear of a residence on Second Street. The driver was evaluated and determined to be under the influence of an unknown narcotic. Deputies requested a blood draw from the driver; lab results are currently pending.

On June 19, Deputies responded to the Border-To-Border Trail for a report of an Indecent Exposure. Responding Deputies obtained a suspect description and set up a perimeter around the trail exit points. Deputies located the suspect walking down Dexter-Pinckney Road near Island Lake and detained him without incident. A ‘Show-up’ was conducted with the victim, and the suspect was positively identified. During questioning, the suspect admitted to two more Indecent Exposure incidents along the trail and a Home Invasion the month prior in Dexter City. The suspect is currently lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, and additional charges are pending.

On June 22, Deputies responded to the 8700 block of McGregor for a Larceny of Gasoline. The complainant reported that two males on a Jet Ski had obtained gasoline and drove off without paying. Deputies located the owner of the Jet Ski, who advised they would pay for the fuel to avoid prosecution. Deputies confirmed this with the victim, and the matter was handled civilly.

A link to the entire June 2022 call log is located at the end of this article.

The Sheriff’s Office has recently implemented a new online police reporting portal. Citizens can now file certain types of police reports online without needing contact with a Deputy or coming to a station. The following types of incidents can be filed online:

Harassing phone calls/ No Known Suspects

Identity Theft/ No Known Suspects

Lost property

Larceny/Theft/ No Known Suspects

Damaged Property/Vandalism

Accidental/Non-Intentional Property Damage.

Any incident can still be reported by calling 911, Washtenaw Metro Dispatches non-emergency dispatch number (734) 994-2911, or in person at our Community Police Stations. The online reporting portal can be accessed through the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office website. https://www.washtenaw.org/3439/File-a-Police-Report