Webster Twp Police Report, June 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

In June 2022, Deputies responded to 123 calls for police service, up from 103 the previous year for a 19% increase. Total calls for the year (Jan-Jun) are 731, up from 480 for the same period last year for a 52% increase.

Deputies conducted 46 traffic stops during June, with 15 citations issued. Stops were up from one a year ago.

Notable incidents from the police call log include one assault, three crashes, one medical assist, two citizen assists, one welfare check, two frauds, one indecent exposure, one identity theft, one fatal crash, and nine mental health calls. Seven of the mental health calls were to the same street block.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On June 26, Deputies responded to the 4600 block of E. Loch Alpine Drive for a Malicious Destruction of Property complaint. The caller observed a group of juveniles on the property and then heard glass breaking. The caller photographed the juvenile’s vehicle and provided the license plate to Metro Dispatch. A Metro Parks Officer in the area located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The juveniles were interviewed by Deputies and admitted to causing damage to the property. Deputies contacted the property owner, who advised they wished to prosecute for the damage. Charges are currently pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On June 30, Deputies responded to the area of North Territorial Road and Elderberry Lane for an unknown injury rollover accident. Upon arrival, Deputies determined that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was clinging to life. Paramedics arrived. However, the 22-year-old Dexter resident expired prior to being transported. Deputies determined that the deceased was the only occupant of the vehicle, and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

The complete June 2022 police log can be found at the link at the end of this article.

The Sheriff’s Office has recently implemented a new online police reporting portal. Citizens can now file certain types of police reports online without needing contact with a Deputy or coming to a station. The following types of incidents can be filed online:

Harassing phone calls/ No Known Suspects

Identity Theft/ No Known Suspects

Lost property

Larceny/Theft/ No Known Suspects

Damaged Property/Vandalism

Accidental/Non-Intentional Property Damage

Any incident can still be reported by calling 911, Washtenaw Metro Dispatches non-emergency dispatch number (734) 994-2911, or in person at any of our Community Police Stations.

The online reporting portal can be accessed through the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office website. https://www.washtenaw.org/3439/File-a-Police-Report