Dexter Meals on Wheels - More than Just Meals Delivered to Your Home

From Dexter Senior Center

Our growing program receives calls from community and family members, case workers, and other sources to obtain information and sign up for Dexter area Meals on Wheels. While technically called Home Delivered Meals, the Meals on Wheels program is more than just meals delivered to your home.

Friendly Visit. Homebound people are more likely to feel isolated and lonely, and a happy hello or short friendly visit from volunteers like ours is just what some need to feel connected and valued. According to a study from Brown University, meal recipients showed fewer feelings of isolation, were less worried in their homes, felt safer, and even experienced fewer falls and hospitalizations (Brown, 2015).

Wellness Check. This face-to-face contact is also an incredibly valuable safety benefit, providing peace of mind to our participants and their family members. As the volunteers deliver meals, they may notice things like bruises, changes in behavior, or other issues of concern. They can alert staff if a participant needs certain resources. Volunteers will call the ambulance when discovering a member is in a medical crisis.

Caregiver Respite. This same peace of mind empowers many caregivers to get rest. Some of the activities caregivers have mentioned enjoying doing during the lunch hour include but are not limited to catching up on sleep, going grocery shopping alone, getting their hair cut, going to the movies, getting lunch with their grandchildren, volunteering in their community, and returning work calls to maintain their job.

Nutrition. The Area Agency on Aging 1-B and Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development have selected a caterer and meals that are nutritionally beneficial to our participants, including protein, carbohydrates, fiber, fruits, and vegetables, as well as provide Ensure supplements if that is what our participants need. Meals are delivered at lunchtime, but additional food can be delivered to cover dinner, weekends, emergencies, and holidays.

Budgetary Relief. No one is required to pay for the program. We never want a person to choose between food or insulin, a meal or medication, or lunch over utilities. Take comfort in paying what you are able - we appreciate whatever is doable for you!

Special note on the finances of this program, it typically does run in the red. In addition to the participants' cost share, the county contributes $1/meal. Chelsea Hospital also provided a grant in 2022. We are always interested in talking with donors and corporate sponsors to support the needs of this program - email us at director@dexterseniors.org.

Does this sound like a fit for you or a family member?

Give our team a call at 734-253-2370 to get started or for more information.