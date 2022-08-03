Scio Twp Police Report, June 2022

By Doug Marrin

In June 2022, Officers received 858 calls for police service, up from 698 the previous year for a 19% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Jun) are 4,925, up from 3,742 for the same period last year for a 32% increase.

Officers conducted 277 traffic stops, up from 125 last year. Deputies issued 59 tickets.

Notable events from the police call log include:

11 assaults

9 larcenies

34 crashes

8 medical assists

34 citizen assists

30 welfare checks

7 mental health calls

1 death investigation

13 frauds

12 disorderly conducts

1 sudden death

3 reckless use of firearms

3 attempted suicides (adult)

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Twp:

On June 1, Deputies responded to the area of Zeeb Road and Wing Road for an unknown injury single motor vehicle crash. Upon their arrival, Deputies made contact with a 38-year-old Ann Arbor resident who was subsequently arrested for OWI. The case is awaiting a toxicology report.

On June 3, Deputies responded to the area of Wagner Road and Elizabeth Road for a two-vehicle traffic crash. Deputies arrived and made contact with the occupants and drivers and subsequently arrested a 54-year-old Ann Arbor resident for OWI. The case is awaiting a toxicology report.

On June 11, Deputies responded to the 4100 Block of W. Liberty Road for a single vehicle traffic crash. Deputies arrived and made contact with the 38-year-Ood Scio Township resident, who was suspected of driving while intoxicated. The driver was transported to the hospital for his injuries sustained in the crash, and the case is awaiting a toxicology report.

On June 18, Deputies responded to the area of N. Zeeb Road and W. Huron River Drive for a single motor vehicle traffic crash. Deputies arrived and made contact with the 30-year-old Ypsilanti resident, who was subsequently arrested for OWI. The case is awaiting a toxicology report.

On June 26, Deputies responded to the area of Dexter-Ann Arbor Road and Morrison Road for a Personal Injury Traffic Crash. One of the drivers, a 19-Year-Old Dexter resident, was killed in the crash. The case is currently under investigation by WCSO Secondary Road Patrol Unit.

On June 28, Deputies responded to the area of Jackson Road and Wagner Road for a BOL (Be On Lookout) where a vehicle was traveling westbound on Jackson Road in the eastbound lanes. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and stopped the driver, a 46-year-old New Boston resident, who was subsequently arrested for OWI. The case is awaiting a toxicology report.

The Sheriff’s Office has recently implemented a new online police reporting portal. Citizens can now file certain types of police reports online without needing contact with a Deputy or coming to a station.

The following types of incidents may be filed online:

• Harassing phone calls/ No Known Suspects

• Identity Theft/ No Known Suspects

• Lost property

• Larceny/Theft/ No Known Suspects

• Damaged Property/Vandalism

• Accidental/Non-Intentional Property Damage

Any and all incidents can still be reported by calling 911, Washtenaw Metro Dispatches non-emergency dispatch number (734) 994-2911, or in person at any of our Community Police Stations.

The online reporting portal can be accessed through the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office website. https://www.washtenaw.org/3439/File-a-Police-Report