Scio Township has two candidates for November election

With the August 2 Primary votes in, the table is now set for the general election in November when two candidates will vie for the open seat on the Scio Township Board of Trustees.

On the Democratic side of the Aug. 2 ballot, the winner was Jillian Kerry taking in nearly 53 percent of the votes as she garnered a total of 2,036 votes.

Runner-up on the Democratic side was Patrick McLaughlin at 38.47 percent with 1,488 total votes. In third was Abby Vakilian with 336 votes.

On the Republican side there was only one candidate, Gary Greiner, who took in 856 votes. He will face Kerry in November.

The open seat on the board came about after former trustee Jane Vogel stepped down earlier this year. Since then McLaughlin has filled in for her as an appointee to the board. The township board appointed him to the role in February.

The rules state an election must be held to pick the person to fill in for the remainder of Vogel’s four-year term. Vogel was elected in November 2020.